BPF Claims ‘Lockdown Violation’ by Assam Governor

BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary claimed that Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has violated the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines by meeting general public and attending a large gathering of people.

Taking to Twitter, Mohilary said that “By visiting Kokrajhar today, Hon’ble Governor of Assam @jagdishmukhi has violated the lockdown guidelines issued by @HMOIndia. While according to the MHA guidelines persons above 65 years of age are advised to stay home, the Governor, who is above the age of 65, not only..1/2”

By visiting Kokrajhar today, Hon’ble Governor of Assam @jagdishmukhi has violated the lockdown guidelines issued by @HMOIndia. While according to the MHA guidelines persons above 65 years of age are advised to stay home, the Governor, who is above the age of 65, not only..1/2 — Hagrama Mohilary (@HagramaOnline) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, in a letter to Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary, a two-time MP from Assam, said Mukhi, who is in his 70s, visited Kokrajhar on Tuesday and invited members of 29 political, social and religious organisations for interactions.

Daimary belongs to the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a partner of the BJP-led government in Assam.

He said according to the lockdown guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, “..persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes”.

Quoting the guidelines, he said “The activities like all social/ political/ sports/entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions/ other gatherings are prohibited across the country irrespective of the zone”.