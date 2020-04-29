BPF Demands State EC to Conduct BTC Election

A team of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) on Wednesday called the state election commission and urged to conduct the BTC election.

Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary while briefing the media said, “The Governor’s rule in the BTAD can’t be the solution. The election which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak should be conducted now as the situation is normal in the BTC areas. No one is infected with COVID-19 in BTC. The election commission could conduct the election without permitting other districts people to enter BTC areas.”

He further stated that the election commission has assured to give a thought on the issue. He said that as BTC is under ‘Green Zone’, the election could be conducted.

Daimary also informed that the UPPL has also not supported the Governor’s rule in the area and that the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will also meet the commission to discuss the issue.

The BPF also alleged that during this hour of crisis, the people are deprived of getting the government benefits as the BTC is under the governor’s rule. Therefore, the BPF demanded to conduct the election as soon as possible.