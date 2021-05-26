Top StoriesAssamCovid 19

BPF MLA Majendra Narzary Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

By Pratidin Bureau
Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) MLA Majendra Narzary has died of COVID-19 complications. He was 68.

Narzary breathed his last at Gauhati Medical College Hospital early Wednesday morning. He was on ventilation support.

On Tuesday night, health minister visited the MLA at GMCH and took stock of his health.

Narzary was an MLA from Gossaigaon constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ripun Bora condoled the demise of Narzary and prayed for his eternal peace.

“Extremely saddened at the sudden demise of our Mahajot partner MLA of BPF, Majendra Narzary. My heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of late Nazary. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he tweeted.

Taking to twitter, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also condoled his death.

“CM Dr @himantabiswa paid condolences on the demise of Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary as he left for his heavenly abode. The MLA had served the society with dedication and his demise is certainly is a huge loss to the society,” the Chief Minister’s office tweeted.

Assam on Tuesday registered 5,767 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the active tally to 53,541, while, 92 fatalities have been recorded.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 cases is 5.04 per cent and the overall count of the state has touched 3,81,171.

