BPF to field Biswajit Daimary for RS polls

Hagrama Mohillary led Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has decided to field Biswajit Daimary for the Rajya Sabha once again. Addressing the media, Mohilary informed about the decision on Sunday in Kokrajhar.

Out of seven Rajya Sabha seats from Assam, three will fall vacant on April 9. Two are represented by Congress MPs who later switched to BJP- Sanjay Singh and Bhubaneswar Kalita. The lone BPF leader Biswajit Daimary represents the other seat.

He also informed that BPF and BJP will sit for a meeting in Guwahati on Monday to discuss the future course of action of the coalition regarding the forthcoming BTC council polls scheduled in mid-April.

It may be mentioned here that on Sunday Assam Minister Bhabesh Kalita said that the BJP will contest the BTC election without a coalition.