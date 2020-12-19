“BPF Will Remain As Opposition Party In BTC”: Prabin Boro

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader Prabin Boro, while speaking to the media, said that BPF will remain as the opposition party in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

Addressing a press conference in Kokrajhar, Boro said that BPF party will hold its Central Working Committee(CWC) meeting at Barma on Sunday. They will discuss about the 2021 alliance party in the meeting.

Furthermore, Boro has denied about the report of Former BTC chief Hagrama Mahilary and Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma’s meeting in Guwahati’s Taj Vivanta.