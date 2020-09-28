BPF Women Wings Demand To Conduct BTC Election

The women wing of Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) has staged a protest at Gossaigaon demanding to conduct the BTC election.

The agitators threatened that they will continue the movement until and unless the government conducts the BTC election.

The women wing has also taken out a protest rally from the BPF office to the district sub-divisional office. They also demanded to conduct the election before October 27, 2020, and also submitted a memorandum regarding the same to the Chief Minister of Assam and Election Commission through the sub-divisional officer.