BPF’s Tamulpur Candidate To Quit Party & Join UPPL

In a latest development amid electioneering in Assam, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) Tamulpur candidate Rangja Khungur Basumatary will quit the party to join BJP led alliance United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL).

The reason for Basumatary to quit the party is yet to be ascertained.

BPF is part of the Congress led alliance – Mahajut. In the ongoing election BPF is fielding a total of candidates in all the 12 BTR LACs, while, BPF’s direct competitor UPPL will fight 11 of the 12 BTR seats. Moreover, UPPL will have a friendly contest with BJP in three of the 11 seats – Majbat, Kalaigaon and Bijni, while, the Paneri seat will be fought by BJP.

All the twelve BTR constituencies will go to polls during the second phase of elections on April 1, and the third phase of elections on April 6. Elections in Tamulpur will be held in the third phase.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited