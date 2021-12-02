Brahma Mishra, Mirzapur’s ‘Lalit’ Found Dead

Famous web series Mirzapur’s ‘Lalit’ actor Brahma Mishra passed away on Thursday as per reports. The actor was reportedly found dead by the police at his flat in Versova, Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent for autopsy at Cooper Hospital to ascertain the cause of death.

Mishra had reportedly complained of chest pain on November 29 and was sent home by a doctor after receiving medication. Though official confirmation on it is awaited, it is thought that he passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

Notably, actor Divyenndu Sharma, who played Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur, mourned his passing away on Instagram. He offered his condolences sharing a picture with him. “RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let’s pray for him everyone”, he wrote.

