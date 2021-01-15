Brazil To Import 2 Mn COVID Vaccine Doses From India

Ahead of the COVID vaccine rollout, Brazil will send an aircraft to India to expedite 2 million vaccines following a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the doses for export.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a letter last week to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccines.

The world’s largest vaccine supplier by volume, Serum Institute of India will supply the doses that have been developedby AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford to Brazil.

However, according to an Indian Express report, Brazil has also selected Bharat Biotech’s vaccine.

The Azul SA Airbus A330neo,will take off from Northeast Brazil on Friday evening for a 15 hour flight to Mumbai. The return date is yet to be revealed.

The Brazilian government needs to begin its process of immunizing its 210 million people.