Breakfast News @6

1. ULFA (I) Will Release Two Abducted OIL Employees Soon

After three months of kidnapping, the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) will release the two kidnapped oil employees soon, an interlocutor said.

2. Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives 1st Dose Of Covaxin

As the second phase of nationwide vaccination against coronavirus kickstarts for vaccinating citizens over 60 and those over 45 who have illnesses, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took the first dose of the COVID19 vaccine.

3. “It’s Your Govt, Vote Who Works For You”: Priyanka To Assam Voters

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged all voters in Assam to recognise and question those elected representatives to choose wisely during her election campaign in Assam.

4. Lurinjyoti Meets Akhil, To Discuss Poll Campaign With Kejriwal

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday met KMSS leader and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to discuss the seat-sharing for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

5. Congress Constitutes Screening Committee For Assam Polls

The Congress party has constituted a 9-member screening committee on Monday for the forthcoming Assam Assembly Elections. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan is being appointed as the Chairman of the screening committee, while Committee appointed Kamaleshwar Patel and Dipika Pandey Singh as its members.

6. Assam Polls: BJP-AGP Discuss Seat Sharing, Final Call On March 4

As the Assembly Polls has neared, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janat Party (BJP) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) alliance conducted a meeting on Monday to discuss the seat-sharing for the polls.

7. Senior Leader Anil Raja Quits Assam Congress

Senior Assam Congress leader Anil Raja on Monday resigned from the membership of All India Congress Committee. Raja tendered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

8. AJYCP’s Palash Changmai To Contest Polls On AJP Ticket

As Assam gears for the upcoming Assembly elections this month, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) general secretary Palash Changmai is much likely to join Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and contest election from the Sonari constituency.

9. JMCH Doctor Succumbs To COVID

A Jorhat Medical College and Hospital doctor passed away on Monday due to detection of coronavirus.

10. Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Eye Surgery, Informs ‘Slow Recovery’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday informed well wishers and fans that he had undergone an eye surgery two days after hinting about a surgery for an unknown medical condition on his official blog.

11. Sonapur Police Nabs Youth Carrying Weapons

Sonapur Police on Sunday arrested a youth carrying two pistols and 21 rounds of cartridges from his possession from Damarpathar.

12. Bhattadev University Launches Six Ph.D Programmes

Bhattadev University marking the celebrations of National Science Day on Sunday formally launched atleast six Ph.D programme in the fields of Assamese, Chemistry, Geography, Physics, Mathematics and Zoology.

13. 78th Golden Globes 2021: Nomadland Bags Best Film| Full Winners List

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards was held for the first time virtually. In a first, the 78th edition of the Award ceremony was hosted in a bi-coastal manner with with actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the show from New York and Los Angeles, respectively. This is their fourth outing as hosts of the award ceremony.

14. Phase II Of COVID Vaccination Begins Across India

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in India on Monday for senior citizens and citizens above the age of 45 with comorbidities.

15. Phase II COVID Vaccination: PM Modi Gets 1st Dose Of Covaxin, Sports Assamese Gamocha

As the second phase of nationwide vaccination against coronavirus kickstarts for vaccinating citizens over 60 and those over 45 who have illnesses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes the first beneficiary to take the first shot of Covaxin Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) at AIIMS in the national capital.