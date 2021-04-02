Breakfast News @6

01. France Imposes Third Lockdown Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday announced a three-week nation-wide school closure and a month-long domestic travel ban as the rapid spread of the virus.

02. Assam Polls: 2 Injured In Violent Clash In Darrang

In a push to maintain law and order during the ongoing second phase of Assam Assembly elections, police fired blank rounds in the air when a mob had gotten involved in a violent clash in the Kalaigaon constituency in the Darrang district. As per reports, two persons sustained grave injuries in the clash.

03. APCC Urges EC To Cancel BJP MLA’s Candidature For Threatening Scribe

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee condemned BJP MLA Pijush Hazarika’s act of threatening Pratidin Time journalist Nazrul Islam with severe repercussions over an audio call on Thursday for showing a video of his wife Aimee Baruah during electioneering in Jagi Road a few days ago that had a wide reach across social media. APCC urged the Election Commission to disqualify Pijush Hazarika’s candidature and issue an FIR against him for creating fear and hate among the public.

04. Karbi Anglong DA Clarifies EVM Related Misgivings

The Karbi Anglong district administration on Thursday clarified that few citizens had some misgivings about the two set of EVMs with one VVPAT that were found in the vehicle earlier during the second phase of Assembly elections around the polling station no 76 Hatipura LP school of Diphu LAC.

05. Assam Polls Phase II: Prafulla Mahanta Skips Voting

Former Chief Minister and AGP leader Prafulla Kumar Mahanta did not cast his vote on Thursday during the second phase of the Assam Assembly Election this year. Reportedly, Mahanta abstained from voting because as he was undergoing medical treatment in New Delhi. Moreover, other members of the Mahanta family were not seen at the polling station as well. The former CM’s voting centre was at the Government Boys’ School Center in Nagaon Sadar constituency.

06. Assam Election Phase II: Voter Turnout At 76.52 Till 8 PM

As elections to the second phase of the Assam assembly election concludes the approximate total record voter turnout in 39 constituencies is 76.52 per cent (as of 8 pm). More than 73 lakh electorates across 10,592 Polling Stations were registered to exercise their franchise in this phase.

07. APCC GS Dhiraj Deuri Quits Party, Joins BJP With 500 Cong Workers

Amidst the election month, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) General Secretary Dhiraj Deuri on Wednesday resigned from the primary membership and joined the BJP. Deuri along with 500 other Congress workers joined the BJP during a party meeting at Sarbhog constituency in Barpeta district.

08. Assam Polls: Priyanka Gandhi To Campaign For Third Phase On April 2

In a bid to enhance the Congress-led Mahajut alliance’s campaign for the third phase of the ensuing general elections to the Assam legislative assembly Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her third visit to the state on Friday. Indian National Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address three public meetings at Goalpara East, Golakganj and Sarukhetri.

09. ‘Disturbed Area’ Tag Extended For 3 Districts, 4 Police Stations In Arunachal

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has notified Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and four police stations — Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, Roing police station in Lower Dibang Valley district, Sunpura police station in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh — bordering Assam, as ‘disturbed area’ under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) for a further six months until September 30.

10. Bengal: TMC Worker Stabbed To Death On Polling Day

Hours before polling started, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) was killed after being allegedly stabbed to death by a group of men in Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur district on Thursday. As per a report, the deceased identified as one Uttam Dolui (48), was at a local club in Keshpur area when around 10-15 men allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons. He was rushed to a hospital soon after but was declared dead on arrival.