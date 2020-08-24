1. Raigad Building Collapse: 15 Injured, 50 Trapped Inside

Around 15 people sustained injuries and at least 50 people were reportedly trapped inside following the collapse of a multi-story residential building at Raigad in Maharashtra on Monday.

2. Twin Blasts Rock Philippines

In a deadly incident, at least 14 reportedly died and several others sustained severe injuries after twin-blasts rocked the southern Philippine town of Jolo on Monday.

3. UP: COVID Patient Dies After Jumping From Hospital

In a shocking development, a 21-year-old COVID-19 patient jumped off the fourth floor of a hospital he was admitted to and died in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi on late Sunday night.

4. “Bring Overseas NEET Students Via Vande Bharat Flights” – SC

In a latest development, the Supreme Court today told the Central government that the students from abroad who wish to sit for the national eligibility test for medical and dental courses should be accommodated in the Vande Bharat flights.

5. Haryana CM Tests COVID-19+

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has tested positive for COVID-19 today.The CM announced about it on Twitter.

6. Two Days Before Monsoon Session, Haryana Assembly Speaker Tests COVID+

Just two days before the commencement of the Monsoon session at Haryana Vidhan Sabha, its speaker Gian Chand Gupta has reportedly tested positive for the virus.

7. Urban Negligence: Pipe Burst Causes Flash Floods In Ghy

In a civic fiasco, a pipe burst led to flash floods near Cotton University today. The water from the pipe that, till the last inputs received, is flowing unchecked for around 4 hours has made life inconvenient for the people using Panbazar’s ARB Path.

8. Asom Songrami Mancha Challenges BJP Over Elections

Asom Songrami Mancha has challenged BJP over ballot elections. The organization categorically stated that if elections are fought via ballot, BJP won’t secure even 30 seats.

9. COVID-19: Senior Official Of Tea Workers’ Association Dies

The Central General Secretary of Assam Tea Workers’ Association Girish Chandra Barpatragohain died of COVID-19 today.He breathed his last at Assam Medical College and Hospitals, Dibrugarh.

10. Tired Of The COVID-19 Fight, JMCH Doctors Resign

Unable to face the odds spawned by COVID-19 any further, two Assistant Professors of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), Shankarjyoti Parashar and Priyanka Changmai have resigned from their jobs today.

11. Kokrajhar: Doctor Succumbs to COVID-19

Another doctor died of COVID-19 in Kokrajhar on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dr. Amal Mushahary (56).

12. Kamrup (M) DC Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu has been tested with COVID-19 positive, said Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

13. Guwahati-North Guwahati Ropeway Inaugurated

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has inaugurated the longest ropeway in India connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati on Monday in the presence of Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya.

14. Sonia Gandhi to Remain Congress’s Interim President

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress party’s interim president as of now and the new chief would be elected within the next 6 months, said party sources after 7 hours of Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on Monday.

15. Jorhat: Ratna Kanta Talukdar New Head Of Medical College

In a latest development, Professor Ratna Kanta Talukdar has been appointed as the new principal of Jorhat Medical College.