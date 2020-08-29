1. Centre Issues Unlock 4.0 Guidelines

No state or UT shall dilute these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act,2005 in any manner.

2. Hailakandi Boils As ‘Corpse’ Goes Missing

The alleged death of one Rahimuddin Laskar (17) over the theft of a mobile phone has led to mayhem in Hailakandi. The incident has also triggered a lot of mystery as the authorities and locals are at odds with each other regarding the death.

3. Former APCC General Secretary Passes Away

Former General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Mamud Hussain Choudhury passed away today after getting infected with COVID-19.

4. Tunnel Detected On India-Pak Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday has detected a tunnel near the India-Pakistan Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu while patrolling.

5. Assam Minister Tests Covid +Ve

Assam Hills Area Development (HAD) Minister Sum Ronghang on Saturday has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

6. Assam College Students To Have Informal Classes

From September 15 to September 30, the students of Class 12 and Degree Final Year will have to come to their respective institutions to attend informal classes. However, they are supposed to attend such classes in small groups.

7. Assam Schools To Focus On Sanitization From Sept 1

All schools across the state will reopen on September 1. However, for the first 15 days, the teachers will focus on in-depth sanitization of their respective institutions. Moreover, the government will arrange for free masks for the students.

8. Namghars To Get 2.5 Lakh

Rupees 2.5 lakh will be allocated to each of 7000 Namghars in the state which are at least 50 years old under the Assam Darshan scheme of the state.

9. Meghalaya: 61 pregnant women, 877 Newborns Die in 4 months

At least 61 pregnant women and 877 newborns have died in Meghalaya in the last four months starting from April due to lack of medical attention and for want of admission to the hospitals because of the diversion in the health machinery to fight the coronavirus pandemic, said health department official while quoted by PTI.

10. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Tests Covid +Ve

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medalist, wrestler Vinesh Phogat has tested positive for coronavirus on Friday night but is asymptomatic. She took to her twitter handle and announced the same.

11. India: COVID-19 Tests Cross 4 Crore Mark

Sadak 2, Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial comeback has become the lowest-rated film of all time on IMDb with a user rating of 1.1. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt.

12. ‘Black Panther’ Actor Dies

Actor Chadwick Boseman who is best known for playing the iconic Black Panther character has died on Friday night due to colon cancer. He was 43.

13. UP Minister Satish Mahana Tests COVID-19+

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Satish Mahana on Saturday said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and isolated himself at home.

14. IPL 2020: At least 10 members of CSK Test COVID-19+

At least 10 members of the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings contingent which is currently stationed in Dubai have tested positive for Covid-19, making it the first such case among the eight teams which are in UAE for the 2020 Indian Premier League, reported Hindustan Times.

15. India: 87k Health Workers Infected with COVID-19

The healthcare workers are equally affected as the general public in COVID-19 as more than 87,000 health workers have been infected with the virus in six states- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, and Gujarat which accounts to 74% of the case burden and over 86% of the 573 deaths due to the infection, according to a report of Times of India.