A person was killed during a firing in the wee hours of Tuesday in Goalpara along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The deceased has been identified as one Tapas Rabha. The cause for the firing is to be ascertained, and the miscreants involved are yet to be identified.

Rabha was on his way to the hills in the area of Hatigaon to chop rubber trees at 4 am.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.