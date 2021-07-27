BREAKING: BJP Selects Basavaraj Bommai As New Karnataka CM

A day after BS Yediyurappa quit as Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka is holding its legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening in Bengaluru to elect its new chief minister and according to reports BJP leader Basavaraj Bomma has been picked as the new chief minister.

As per reports, the BJP’s central leadership had sent senior leaders union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy from the national capital to attend the meeting as central observers and earlier today reports mentioned that the party would be most likely announcing the name of the new chief minister after the meeting today.

This is a developing story and more details are being updated

