BREAKING: Dr Navanil Baruah Gets Bail In Rajkanya Hit & Run Case

Senior doctor of GNRC hospitals Dr. Navanil Baruah has been granted bail late Sunday.

He was arrested today by Dispur police for allegedly protecting hit-and-run accused model Rajkanya Baruah by providing ‘fake’ medical report and admitting her to the Semi-ICU of the hospital.

The case was filed under Section 3720/21 Case no IPC 201/221 / 120B. He has been granted as these sections are bailable offences.

On Friday, the neurologist was interrogated by Guwahati Police for 12 hours. He also underwent a medical test at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) later.

GNRC Hospital, where Rajkanya Baruah was admitted, had released a press comminque stating that, “due to the treatment protocol and due to her injuries in the head she was admitted under the primary consultant of the Neurosurgery department. She was referred to the Department of Neuropsychiatry looking at her mental state”.

Rajkanya Baruah was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court.

On October 2 late evening, the 29-year-old event planner and model was allegedly driving back home in an inebriated condition after attending a party in a city-based hotel when the incident occurred at Rukminigaon. She was arrested by Guwahati city police on Saturday but got bail within a day.

The injured were all admitted to (GMCH). One of the PWD workers even lost his legs.