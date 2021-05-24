Breaking: Fire Breaks Out At Tinsukia Bank

A devastating fire broke out at the Central Bank of India in Tinsukia district in the wee hours of Monday.

The incident took place at SR Lohia Road branch in Tinsukia town.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

Massive damages have been reported.

However, no casualties or injuries have been recorded.

The cause of the fire is yet to be revealed.

Police officials are investigating into the matter.

More details are awaited…