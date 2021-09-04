BREAKING: Murderer Of Nandita Saikia Tries To Escape, Left Injured In Police Firing

BREAKING NEWS: The murderer of the horrific Dhemaji incident where Nandita Saikia, a student of Moridhal college was stabbed to death by library assistant Rintu Sharma has been encountered by Police on Saturday.

According to latest sources, it has been revealed that Rintu Sharma tried to escape the clutches of police which is why he has been encountered by the police.

Murderer Rintu Sharma also tried to take the arms of the police and escape.

The information has been revealed by Special DGP of Assam GP Singh in his twitter handle. GP Singh tweeted, “

One Rintu Sarma, accused of killing Nandita Saikia of Moridhol College Dhemaji tried to snatch @DhemajiPolice team weapon this evening and escape custody. He was injured in police firing in self defence and to prevent escape. @assampolice@CMOfficeAssam.”

GP Singh mentioned that encounter has been done by the police as part of self defence and prevent escape.