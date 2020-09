In a latest development, one of the alleged prime accused in the Sub-Inspector recruitment examination scandal Dibon Deka has been arrested.

Deka is reportedly being brought to the CID office in Guwahati.

Dibon Deka is a senior leader of the Assam state Bharatiya Janata Party.

The case is being investigated by the CID, Assam as well as the Crime branch of Guwahati City Police.

More details awaited.