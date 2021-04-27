Brett Lee Donates Bitcoin For India’s Battle Against Covid

Australian cricketer turned commentator Brett Lee has donated a bitcoin to India’s aid to fight against the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic’s second wave.

A bitcoin that is approximately 40,95,991 Rupees, was donated by a Lee to buy oxygen supplies.

Taking to Twitter, Lee wrote, “India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic.

“Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, Cummins revealed that he would be donating US $50,000 to the ‘PM Cares Fund’ for a similar purpose.

“Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday”, Lee further wrote.

Brett Lee is currently in India for the IPL 2021 edition.