WorldTop Stories

Brexit: EU Takes Legal Action Against Britain

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
30

The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over its plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year, a PTI report stated.

The EU action underscored the worsening relations with Britain, which was a member of the bloc until January 31. Both sides are trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement before the end of the year, but the fight over the controversial U.K. Internal Market bill has soured relations this month, it said.

The report also cited the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that the British plan “by its very nature is a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement.”

Related News

J&K: 2 Indian Soldiers Killed, 4 Injured In Pak…

SI Exam Scam: Diban Deka Sent to 5 Days Judicial Custody

Datamation Launches E-Commerce Operations Across Northeast

Heavy Rainfall To Lash NE Till Oct 5

“If adopted as is, it will be in full contradiction to the protocol of Ireland-Northern Ireland” in the withdrawal agreement.

You might also like
World

YouTube vlogger leaves USD 10k as tip at restaurant

Regional

Three ULFA-I Cadres nabbed in Tinsukia

Regional

Assam Reports 13 More COVID Deaths

Regional

Rima Das becomes ambassador of TIFF

Regional

Assam may allow one-time movement within State

National

Indrani, Peter Mukerjea file for divorce

Comments
Loading...