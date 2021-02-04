Brig. Bardoloi Memorial Cricket Tournament Inaugurated

The 16th edition of the Brig. Dhirendra Nath Bardoloi Memorial Cricket Tournament kicked off at the Machkhowa Iddgah Field on Thursday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Mukesh Agarwal, IPS (ADGP, Assam Police) in the presence of eminent citizens Bolin Bardoloi, Dr. Neil Bardoloi (son of Brig. Dhiren Bardoloi & leading interventional cardiologist) and the office bearers of Machkhowa Cricket Club.

Mukesh Agarwal, IPS said “Sports was Brig. Bardoloi’s passion and that is why, his son Dr. Neil Bardoloi has initiated this cricket tournament in his father’s memory. Brig. Dhiren Bardoloi was a thorough sportsman who played football for the Services and represented Assam in the Ranji Trophy. The verve and sporting spirit on the field is a fitting tribute to the spirit of Late Bardoloi.”

“Sports and culture knows no boundaries. Cricket is like a religion in India. Thus it is the best way to bring together people from different walks of life to play the sport they love and also celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship” commented Dr. Neil Bardoloi.

72 teams will contest for the championship title in the finale on February 14. The tournament is being organised by the Machkhowa Cricket Club. The champions and the runners-up team will be presented Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 35,000 respectively. The player of the tournament will also be awarded Rs. 15,000.

“We have been successfully conducting this tournament for the past 16 years, maintaining high standards of professionalism, thereby making it a premier tennis ball cricket tournament of the region” said Maqbul Hussain, Secretary of the Machkhowa Cricket Club.