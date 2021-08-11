Brig. Dr B.D. Mishra Swears As The Governor Of Mizoram

Brig. Dr B.D. Mishra was sworn-in as the governor of Mizoram in addition to his normal duties as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

As per official sources, B.D Mishra’s appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind as an interim arrangement to occupy the office during the absence of the existing governor Haribabu Kambhampati, who is currently on leave after heart surgery.

Gauhati High Court judge Justice Michael Zothankhuma administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mishra at a swearing-in ceremony held under strict COVID-19 protocols at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Wednesday.

Mishra is the 23rd governor of Mizoram since it attained statehood in 1987.

Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga and his cabinet colleagues, state Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and leaders of political parties and leading NGOs attended the oath taking ceremony.

Mishra is born in 1939 at Kathuatu in Bhadohi district of United Provinces of British India (present-day Uttar Pradesh). He had completed his master degree in Arts from Allahabad University and M.Sc from Madras University and later obtained a doctorate degree from Jiwaji University, Gwalior.

He also obtained a law degree from the University of Delhi.

Mishra also has 5 years teaching experience in the College of Combat at Mhow and in Defence Services Staff College at Wellington.

He joined the Indian Army in 1961 as an infantry officer and retired in 1995.

According to reports, Mishra is highly respected for his involvement in several critical operations and his contributions on the battlefield in the Sino-India war, the India-Pakistan war of 1965 and the Bangladesh Liberation war, as a retired army officer.

Mishra had received the Prime Minister’s appreciation for his role in ending the hijack crisis by saving the lives of all 124 passengers and the crew of a hijacked Indian Airlines flight at Amritsar’s Raja Sansi Airfield in 1993, during his stint as the commander of NSG Counter Hijack Task Force.

