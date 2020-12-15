NationalTop StoriesWorld

British PM Boris Johnson Confirms His Visit on R-Day

By Pratidin Bureau
58

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in January as the chief guest of the Republic Day Parade, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Tuesday after holding talks with his Indian counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Addressing a joint press conference after the talks, Jaishankar said the two sides held four hours of discussion on a wide range of issues and focus has been on how to take the bilateral ties to a higher level.

“In recent years as you know, there have been very big changes in global politics and we both believe that our interests are better served by working together more effectively,” he said and added that important issues, including the situation in Afghanistan as also developments in Gulf and evolution of the Indo-Pacific region were discussed, reported PTI.

Related News

LPG Prices Hike By Rs 50 Per Cylinders

BJP Spokesperson Baijayant Panda To Visit Guwahati

AAP To Contest 2022 UP Assembly Polls: Kejriwal

Pramod Bodo Takes Oath as New CEM of BTR

Jaishankar said challenges posed by terrorism and radicalism which are shared concerns were also discussed during the talks.

“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the UK-hosted G7 summit next year. The UK Prime Minister has also accepted the very generous invitation to attend India”s Republic Day celebrations (as chief guest) in January which is a great honour,” Raab said.

On his part, Jaishankar said Johnson accepting the invitation for the Republic Day was, in a way, symbolic of a new era in Indo-UK ties.

You might also like
Business

Nearly 50% ATMs may be permanently closed by March 2019

Top Stories

All Indian Citizens Will be Vaccinated for COVID-19: PM Modi

Top Stories

After resignation AGP ministers went to AASU

Sports

India wear camouflaged caps in tribute to Armed Forces

National

Kuwait expat bill cleared, over 8 lakh Indians could be ousted

Top Stories

COVID-19 Guwahati: After testing negative, deceased woman test published positive

Comments
Loading...