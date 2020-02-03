British Tourist Dies at Jorhat

In an unfortunate incident, a tourist from the United Kingdom has died at Nimati in Jorhat district on January 30 while he was on-board a ferry. The deceased identified as Alastair Neil Macdonald has died at a tourist ferry ‘Charaideo’.

The 83-years old Macdonald suddenly falls sick and died while he was on a visit to Assam. Locals at Jorhat suspected that the British tourist died due to old-age related ailments. The tourist came to Assam with a team to visit Majuli.

Meanwhile, problem arouse with the body of Macdonald as no family members are present with him during the visit and due to the absence of any family members, the post mortem has not yet done.

On the other hand, the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital fails to keep the body of the British tourist due to the non-function of the air condition of the cold-storage room. Although it has been suspected that the tourist died of old-age ailments but the actual reason for his death will only come to light after the post-mortem report.