BRO Hoists Tricolor At 18,300 Ft In Sikkim

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) hoisted the Tricolour at 18,300 feet in Sikkim, marking the 75th Independence Day of India on Sunday.

BRO unfurled the national flag at Dongkha La, the highest pass in the Eastern Sector, stated a report.

A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson of Ministry of Defence said, “The #Tricolour was hoisted in the inhospitable terrain of Donkyala pass at 18300 ft – the Highest pass in the Eastern Sector to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, today.”

On the other hand, India’s security and defence forces hoisted the national flag all over across the country.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel carried the Tricolour to the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, located at 14,000 feet.

