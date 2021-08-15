NationalTop Stories

BRO Hoists Tricolor At 18,300 Ft In Sikkim

By Pratidin Bureau
Picture Credit: NEnow

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) hoisted the Tricolour at 18,300 feet in Sikkim, marking the 75th Independence Day of India on Sunday. 

BRO unfurled the national flag at Dongkha La, the highest pass in the Eastern Sector, stated a report.

A Bharat Bhushan Babu, Principal Spokesperson of Ministry of Defence said, “The #Tricolour was hoisted in the inhospitable terrain of Donkyala pass at 18300 ft – the Highest pass in the Eastern Sector to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence, today.”

Related News

3 GMCH Nurses Receive Special Felicitation From CM Sarma

Afghan President To Step Down, Interim Govt To Be Formed By…

Taliban Demands Peaceful Surrender Of Kabul, Enters…

Arunachal Govt Signs MoU With NEEPCO For Hydroelectric Power…

On the other hand, India’s security and defence forces hoisted the national flag all over across the country. 

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel carried the Tricolour to the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh, located at 14,000 feet. 

Also Read: Sikkim Governor Given Additional Charge Of Manipur

You might also like
National

Mahashivaratri Celebrated Across the Nation

Top Stories

Cyber Crime: Sarthebari Woman Loses More Than 70K To Hacker

National

New Mexico Celebrates July 19 In Name Of Naga Doctor Jonathan Iralu

Assam

Tax Rate Cut Will Benefit Rich: MP Pradyut

Top Stories

BJP Female Panchayat President Attacked

Assam

Hojai: 56 Travellers from Mumbai Try to Abscond, Later Apprehended