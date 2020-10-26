BRO Road In Sikkim Dedicated To Nation: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday dedicated a 19.85 Km Alternate Alignment of the National Highway 310 from km 0.00 to km 19.350 to the nation in East Sikkim, an official statement read.

The road serves as an important link to bolster defence preparedness in the Nathula Sector in particular and in whole of East Sikkim in general, it said

The ceremony was held through video conference from the 33 Corp Hq in Sukhna due to inclement weather.

The defence minister while addressing the gathering on the occasion complimented the BRO for this achievement and said it is upgrading to double-lane most border roads in Sikkim.

Reiterating the Centre’s resolve to speed up infrastructure development in alignment with Prime Minister’s Act North-East policy, Rajnath Singh highlighted the pace at which construction of the alternate alignment, which had been held up since commencement in 2009, was facilitated over the last two years, the statement added.