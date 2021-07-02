Brother Of Former BTC EM Ganesh Kachari Missing

Two men including the brother of former BTC executive member (EM), Ganesh Kachari, have reportedly gone missing in the outskirts of Guwahati.

The two men, identified as Jayanta Kachari (41) and Kushal Kalita (43) had gone to Garbhanga Reserve Forest on June 30 (Wednesday).

As of today, whereabouts of the duo remains unknown.

Both are businessmen and had gone to the reserve forest for plantation work.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged at the Gorchuk police station.