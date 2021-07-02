Brother Of Former BTC EM Ganesh Kachari Missing

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
kachari
Representative Image

Two men including the brother of former BTC executive member (EM), Ganesh Kachari, have reportedly gone missing in the outskirts of Guwahati.

The two men, identified as Jayanta Kachari (41) and Kushal Kalita (43) had gone to Garbhanga Reserve Forest on June 30 (Wednesday).

As of today, whereabouts of the duo remains unknown.

Related News

National Document ‘COVID Katha’ Now Available In…

Assam Govt’s Evaluation Formula Completely Irrelevant: Reax

What’s Ahead For Akhil Gogoi After GMCH Clarification?

3 LeT Militants, 1 Soldier Killed In J&K’s…

Both are businessmen and had gone to the reserve forest for plantation work.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged at the Gorchuk police station.

Also Read: Govt Shouldn’t Play With Students’ Future: AASU

You might also like
Top Stories

HSLC Results To be declared Today

Top Stories

BJP leader explodes over CAB

Entertainment

Who is Santanu Hazarika, Shruti Hassan’s boyfriend’?

Assam

Bodo Accord : 1,550 cadres to surrender on Jan 30

Assam

Man held in Guwahati for opening multiple fake FB accounts of senior police officers

Top Stories

CAB : Protests across NE, 11-hr bandh today

Comments
Loading...