Brown Sugar Seized In Guwahati’s Gorchuk, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
The war on drugs continues in Assam as state police recovered a substantial amount of drugs during an operation late Tuesday from Guwahati’s Gorchuk area.

During the operation, 12 vials containing what appears to be ‘brown sugar’ were recovered.

Two persons have been arrested in connection to it. They have been identified as Bapan Banikya hailing from Birubari area and Soufiq Ahmed from Goroimari.

As per sources, they were nabbed from a rented house located in Gorchuk’s Katahbari area late Tuesday night.

Unaccounted cash of Rs 1600 was also found during the operation.

Also Read: Assam: Protests Erupt Across State Over Doctor Assault Case
