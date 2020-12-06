Brown Sugar, Whiteners, Chemicals Seized In Ghy, 4 Held

In an anti-narcotic drive, police on Saturday seized a substantial amount of brown sugar, chemical liquid, whiteners, some cash, and other illegal substances in Guwahati’s Lakhtokia area.

As per reports, the items include about 23 grams of brown sugar, 940 empty plastic containers, 41 chemical Omne liquid, 28 whitener liquid, 10 mobile phones and a sum of Rs 5000.

The arrestees were identified as Monirom Nessa, Jahura Khatoon, Sahera Khatoon and Suraj Guwala.

The drive was conducted by Paltanbazar police.