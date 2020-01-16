Bru refugees from Mizoram to settle down in Tripura

Centre on Thursday signed an agreement with the leaders of the Bru community that brought an end to the 22-year old Bru refugee crisis. The agreement was signed in presence of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

As per the agreement over 30,000 Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Centre has approved a Rs. 600 crore package for this purpose.

Shah further added that Bru refugees will get a 40 by 30 feet plot along with a fixed deposit of Rs. 4 lakhs, cash assistance of Rs. 5000 per month for 2 years and free ration.

Each displaced family will get a residential plot, FD of Rs 4 lakh, free ration and Rs 5000 cash aid per month for 2 years. An aid of Rs 1,50,000 will be given to build their house. Land will be provided by government of Tripura under the agreement. pic.twitter.com/WurH3Ej0mm — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2020

It may be mentioned here that earlier in November 2019, Tripura CM Biplab Deb agreed to settle the Bru refugees also called Reangs in Tripura.