BSF Busts Cow Smugglers in Dhubri, One Injured

In an operation led by BSF near the Indo- Bangladesh border in Dhubri, several smuggled cow-laden boats were reportedly seized today early morning.

One cow smuggler named Hatem Ali has reportedly been injured in the firing which ensued during the operation that was carried out at Bauskata in Dhubri district.

The injured, as per inputs received, has been admitted to Fakirganj Health Centre. He has reportedly sustained injuries in his waist and arm.

More details awaited.