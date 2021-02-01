Top StoriesRegional

BSF Guns Down Student In Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
66

In an unprecedented incident, a 24-year-old student was shot dead by personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border on suspicion of being a cattle smuggler.

As per reports, the student, identified as one Jasim Mia, was killed by BSF troops in the wee hours of Monday at Debipur village under Belonia sub-division in southern Tripura.

According to BSF, they fired in self defense as Jasim had attacked them with a sharp weapon.

Related News

250 Accounts Blocked For Hateful Tweets On Farmers’…

Union Budget: Assam, Bengal To Get ₹1000 Cr For Tea Workers

Assam Polls: Palash Changmai To Contest From AJP

₹4.78 Lakh Cr Allocated To Defence Budget, Highest In 15…

Soon after the incident, senior BSF officials rushed to the spot and commenced an investigation on the matter.

Meanwhile, Jasim’s family as well as the villagers said the he has no involvement in cattle smuggling and was just grazing his cows in the field, which is close to the international border.

You might also like
Top Stories

Mumbai-Based Activist Arrested By Nagaland Police Over Offensive Remarks

Regional

Youth ends life near busy city road

Top Stories

Atin Das Conferred ‘Republic Day Journalism Award 2021’

Regional

Assam Govt To Set Up at least 100 Farmers’ Producers Company

Health

Guwahati: Another Doctor Tests COVID-19 Positive

Regional

Body Formed To Monitor Tarun Gogoi’s Health: Himanta

Comments
Loading...