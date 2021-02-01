BSF Guns Down Student In Suspicion Of Cattle Smuggling

In an unprecedented incident, a 24-year-old student was shot dead by personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Bangladesh border on suspicion of being a cattle smuggler.

As per reports, the student, identified as one Jasim Mia, was killed by BSF troops in the wee hours of Monday at Debipur village under Belonia sub-division in southern Tripura.

According to BSF, they fired in self defense as Jasim had attacked them with a sharp weapon.

Soon after the incident, senior BSF officials rushed to the spot and commenced an investigation on the matter.

Meanwhile, Jasim’s family as well as the villagers said the he has no involvement in cattle smuggling and was just grazing his cows in the field, which is close to the international border.