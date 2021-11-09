NationalTop Stories

BSF Meghalaya Seizes 17 Cattle Heads Worth Rs. 22.28 Lakh

By Pratidin Bureau

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized a total of 17 cattle heads in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district along the India-Bangladesh border on Monday.

The Border Security Force posted a tweet and said that the cattle heads were “brutally crammed” in a Tata truck.

According to the BSF Meghalaya’s tweet, the cattle heads were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh.

“On 8TH Nov’ 2021, during anti-smuggling operations @BSF_Meghalaya seized 17 #cattle brutally crammed in Tata Truck worth Rs. 22,28,800/- from area under district East Jaintia Hills. #Cattles were being smuggled from #India to #Bangladesh,” tweeted BSF Meghalaya.

Earlier on November 2, the BSF troops stationed in Meghalaya seized Yaba tablets worth Rs. 1,03,190 from the international border with Bangladesh in the South West Khasi district.

On November 1, 2021, the BSF troops under Guwahati Frontier seized 525 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 13 kg of ganja, which were supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

