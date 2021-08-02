BSF’s Timely Action Saves Ailing Woman’s Life In Assam

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
bsf
Representative Image

Timely action by Border Security Force (BSF) has saved the life of an ailing civilian woman in Assam’s South Salmara district.

The troopers of Border Out Post (BOP) Salapara of 41 Battalion under frontier headquarters BSF Guwahati evacuated the woman to a nearby hospital who required immediate medical aid as her condition was serious due to stomach pain and fever.

The woman, identified as one Fatima Khatun (25), is a resident of Salapara village in the district.

Related News

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: CM Sarma Withdraws FIR Against…

BJP’s Ally Nitish Kumar Demands Probe Into Pegasus Row

Guwahati: 1 Constable, 3 Home Guards Suspended For Extorting…

Shiv Sena Workers Remove Signboard Renaming Mumbai Airport…

According to an official statement, the BSF used a speedboat to evacuate the patient to a civil hospital in Dhubri.

Due to timely action taken by the BSF, the statement mentioned, the precious life of the woman could be saved.

“The local village president and villagers have thanked and appreciated the good work done by BSF,” the statement added.

The BSF is dedicated to the security of the borders of India as well as providing help to the border population as its guiding principle and ethos.

The BSF, despite its duty to manning India-Bangladesh Border, assists the border population in emergencies as well as providing medical assistance.

Also Read: Can Govt Combat Jihadis’ Agenda Of India’s Next Partition By 2047
You might also like
National

More troops airlifted to Srinagar amid J&K Reorganisation Bill row

Assam

Dhubri: 2 Killed Over Land Dispute

Assam

Woman Dies Of Snake Bite

National

Maharashtra: 106-Year Old Woman Defeats Covid-19

Top Stories

Assam: Posters To Be Pasted Outside Residences Of COVID Patients

Top Stories

Hima microseconds away from qualifying World Championship