BSF’s Timely Action Saves Ailing Woman’s Life In Assam

Timely action by Border Security Force (BSF) has saved the life of an ailing civilian woman in Assam’s South Salmara district.

The troopers of Border Out Post (BOP) Salapara of 41 Battalion under frontier headquarters BSF Guwahati evacuated the woman to a nearby hospital who required immediate medical aid as her condition was serious due to stomach pain and fever.

The woman, identified as one Fatima Khatun (25), is a resident of Salapara village in the district.

According to an official statement, the BSF used a speedboat to evacuate the patient to a civil hospital in Dhubri.

Due to timely action taken by the BSF, the statement mentioned, the precious life of the woman could be saved.

“The local village president and villagers have thanked and appreciated the good work done by BSF,” the statement added.

The BSF is dedicated to the security of the borders of India as well as providing help to the border population as its guiding principle and ethos.

The BSF, despite its duty to manning India-Bangladesh Border, assists the border population in emergencies as well as providing medical assistance.