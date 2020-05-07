BTAD Case: GHC Rejects Governor’s Plea

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Gauhati High Court
786

The Gauhati High Court rejected the petition of the Governor seeking three weeks’ time to reply on the case filed by the Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) regarding the Governor’s rule in the BTAD areas.

The governor sought three weeks’ time from the high court which was rejected on Wednesday during a hearing. The high court gave one week time to the governor and ordered to reply before May 15.

The high court will hear the matter again on May 8.

Earlier, BTC chief and president of BPF, Hagrama Mohilary, opposed the decision to impose governor’s rule in the BTC and informed that his party has filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court against the order of the governor.

“Due to the Covid-19, the elections of the BTC have been postponed. In this time of emergency, people here need our government more.” Mohilary said in a tweet after filing the petition.

He further added, “But instead of extending the term, the Honourable Governor has given the charge of the BTAD to the Principal Secretary of Assam. We strongly oppose this decision and filed a petition in Gauhati High Court against this order.”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

GHC puts stay order on Irrigation results

Regional

AFA’s training infrastructure to be ready in 2 months

National

Grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir: 15 injured

Top Stories

C(A)A Row: Himanta invites Samujjal for debate

National

Pulwama Attack: NIA Arrests Another Two Today

Regional

HPC | 4,141 Cr. Alloted in last 4 years!

Comments
Loading...