BTAD Renamed As BTR: Himanta

Himanta Biswa Sarma
The Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD) has been renamed as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The new name has been approved by Governor Prof. Jagadish Mukhi, said Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Sarma said that the new name is a part of the Bodo Peace Accord. “A commission will look after the inclusion and exclusion of villages in the BTR. The commission will be headed by former Assam Chief Secretary P P Verma,” said Sarma while addressing a press conference here in Guwahati.

The minister further stated that other than Verma, there will be three other members in the namely BTC administrator Rajesh Prasad, ABSU representative Jayanta Basumatary and Dalim Bayan as representative of other communities.

“The 50 percent non-Bodo people leaving in the BTC border can now appeal to come out of BTC through the commission,” Sarma added.

He said that the commission will be valid for 6 months and it is the commission that will look after the move to increase the number of seats, and re-election.

The minister further announced that there is no possibility of conducting the BTC election till November 30 and that the Chief Minister will hold an all-party meeting regarding the election. The decision of the election will be taken in December based on the Bihar election.

