BTAD Will Turn into Modern Tourist Hub: Sonowal

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Sarbananda Sonowal
1

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while campaigning in BTAD said that the four districts of BTR will be developed into a modern tourist hub. “All the people, irrespective of community, caste, religion, and creed, will be given due honour and rights in the region. The government will ensure that there are no landless people. Misgovernance will come to an end,” said Sonowal.

While campaigning for the BJP candidates, Birdau Basumatari and Radheswari Boro of Bhairabkunda and Dhansiri constituencies on Friday, Sonowal said that an organic university would be established in Udalguri district. The Chief Minister also assured that efforts would be taken to develop the region in education, health, culture and commerce.

He categorically announced that the difficulties of getting PRC by the Gorkha community people would be removed.


Related News

COVID India: Active Caseload Lowest In 136 Days

Kolkata Police re-imposed “No Helmet No Petrol’…

Petrol Price Crosses ₹86-Mark In Assam

BTC Polls: CM Sonowal to Campaign for Arup Kr Dey Tomorrow

You might also like
Regional

AASU to confer Pratima Pandey Award on Binod Khanal

Regional

BJP leaders attend 67th Plenary Session of NEC at Shillong

Regional

22 Kgs Ganja Seized In Dergaon

Regional

4 Rescued, 1 Missing After Boat Capsizes In Brahmaputra

Regional

Silchar Civil Hospital: Cachar DC finds no doctor on duty

Regional

Illegal Intoxicants Enroute To Dhubri Seized

Comments
Loading...