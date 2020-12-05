BTAD Will Turn into Modern Tourist Hub: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal while campaigning in BTAD said that the four districts of BTR will be developed into a modern tourist hub. “All the people, irrespective of community, caste, religion, and creed, will be given due honour and rights in the region. The government will ensure that there are no landless people. Misgovernance will come to an end,” said Sonowal.

While campaigning for the BJP candidates, Birdau Basumatari and Radheswari Boro of Bhairabkunda and Dhansiri constituencies on Friday, Sonowal said that an organic university would be established in Udalguri district. The Chief Minister also assured that efforts would be taken to develop the region in education, health, culture and commerce.

He categorically announced that the difficulties of getting PRC by the Gorkha community people would be removed.






