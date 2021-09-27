BTC Chief Pramod Boro Considers To Ban KTM Bikes

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro has warned to stop the sale of KTM bikes if some riders keep on rash driving in intoxicated conditions.

He reiterated that most accidents in BTC are caused by KTM riders.

“If some of the KTM bikers do not mend their ways, keep on riding rashly or ride in intoxicated conditions, we shall be forced to stop the sale and distribution of KTM motorcycles in the area,” Boro said.

In maximum accident cases, KTM bikes were found involved in the incidents, he further said.

He also expressed his anguish for the deaths caused by the frequent bike accidents.

“When these youngsters die or kill somebody while rashly riding their motorcycles the pain they cause to the families is immense. We cannot allow this to continue,” he said.