BTC Election: Amit Shah Congratulates Assam BJP, UPPL Govt

RegionalNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Amit Shah
0

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Assam unit along with ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) for securing a ‘comfortable majority’ in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

 “NDA secured comfortable majority in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council polls. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM Sonowal, State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President Ranjeet Kumar Dass & party’s Assam unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in PM’s resolve towards developed North East,” Shah said.

Related News

Cattle-Laden Truck Seized In Bijni

UPPL, BJP, GSP To Form BTC| Complete List of Winners

‘Miraculous Coexistence’: Javedkar On Sharing Photograph Of…

Prez, PM Modi recall martyrs of Parliament attack

Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mahilary has won the most seats in BTC with 17 seats. The United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats, the BJP nine, while the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) bagged one seat each. The BPF and BJP, both alliance partners in the state government, had contested the BTC election separately.

The BTC elections came to a conclusion when Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the BJP, UPPL and GSP will form the new coalition government in the Bodoland territorial Region (BTR).

You might also like
National

Kerala tourist found dead in Nepal hotel

Regional

One more dead in Assam Flood | Death toll reaches 32

Top Stories

Lakhimpur Reports First COVID-19 Death

Regional

Boko quarantine centre descends in total chaos

Regional

Nalbari: Vehicle collides with another; one dead, three injured

Regional

Unidentified Body Found in Gauripur

Comments
Loading...