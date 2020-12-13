BTC Election: Amit Shah Congratulates Assam BJP, UPPL Govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Assam unit along with ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) for securing a ‘comfortable majority’ in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls.

“NDA secured comfortable majority in Assam Bodoland Territorial Council polls. Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM Sonowal, State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President Ranjeet Kumar Dass & party’s Assam unit. I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in PM’s resolve towards developed North East,” Shah said.

NDA secured a comfortable majority in Assam BTC election.



Congratulations to our ally UPPL, CM @sarbanandsonwal, @himantabiswa, @RanjeetkrDass and @BJP4Assam unit.



I thank people of Assam for their continued faith in PM @narendramodi’s resolve towards a developed North East. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 13, 2020

Bodo Peoples’ Front (BPF) led by Hagrama Mahilary has won the most seats in BTC with 17 seats. The United Peoples’ Party Liberal (UPPL) won 12 seats, the BJP nine, while the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) bagged one seat each. The BPF and BJP, both alliance partners in the state government, had contested the BTC election separately.

The BTC elections came to a conclusion when Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the BJP, UPPL and GSP will form the new coalition government in the Bodoland territorial Region (BTR).