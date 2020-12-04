Top StoriesRegional

BTC Election: Miscreants Destroy Candidate’s Office

By Pratidin Bureau
In a horrific incident, some miscreants had trashed the Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Parthajit Roy’s party office in Bijni, Chirang on Thursday night.

As per reports, miscreants smashed all the election flag, poster, banner etc from the office of the BTR elections’ 19 no Thuribari constituency’s AGP candidate Parthajit Roy.

After the incident, AGP’s candidate Roy said that he wanted an investigation on this matter and demanded punishment to the culprits.

Equivalently, miscreants also destroyed the election office of the BPF candidate Prabhat Basumatary’s office.

The miscreants also snatched basumatary’s banner, poster from his office.

