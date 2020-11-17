Top StoriesRegional

BTC Elections 2020 Dates Announced

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: The Sentinel
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) general elections would be held in two phases from December 7 this year, Assam State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Voting in the first phase will be held on December 7, and the second phase will be on Deceember 10. The counting of votes will be on December 12.

In the first phase, BTC constituencies falling under Udalguri and Baksa districts will go to polls on December 7 and 8 (in case of re-polls). The poll timings for both the days would be 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.

Under Udalguri districts, there are three constituencies – Majbat, Panery, and Udalguri (ST), while in Baksa district, Barama (ST), Chapaguri (ST) and Tamulpur.

In the second phase, voters of two constituencies under Chirang and Kokrahajar districts will exercise their right to franchise on December 10 and 11 (in case of re-polls). The poll timings for both the days would be as same in the first phase — 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The counting of the ballots for both the phases will start from 8 am onwards on December 12.

