BTC Elections 2020: Polling Begins In Udalguri & Baksa | LIVE UPDATES

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)elections for this year have commenced on Monday. Over 7,00,000 lakh electorate are exercising their franchise in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
- 7,41,919 voters to exercise their right to vote in Baksa today.
- 6, 14, 023 electorates to vote in Udalguri today.
- 60 candidates in Udalguri district while 70 in Baksa district are in fray.
- 13, 55, 942 electorate to be exercising their franchise today across both the districts.
- UPPL president Pramod Boro reaches Goimari constituency of Baksa in a tractor (UPPL’S voting symbol) to exercise his franchise.
- 130 candidates across all major political parties are battling in ten constituencies of Udalguri and 11 in Baksa.
- Polling for 21 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections is being held on Monday in Bodoland Territorial Region’s Udalguri and Baksa district.
- The polling has begun from 7 am today.
- The first phase of the elections covers BTR’s Udalguri and Baksa district.