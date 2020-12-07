BTC Elections 2020: Polling Begins In Udalguri & Baksa | LIVE UPDATES

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)elections for this year have commenced on Monday. Over 7,00,000 lakh electorate are exercising their franchise in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

7,41,919 voters to exercise their right to vote in Baksa today.

6, 14, 023 electorates to vote in Udalguri today.

60 candidates in Udalguri district while 70 in Baksa district are in fray.

13, 55, 942 electorate to be exercising their franchise today across both the districts.

UPPL president Pramod Boro reaches Goimari constituency of Baksa in a tractor (UPPL’S voting symbol) to exercise his franchise.

130 candidates across all major political parties are battling in ten constituencies of Udalguri and 11 in Baksa.

Polling for 21 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Council elections is being held on Monday in Bodoland Territorial Region’s Udalguri and Baksa district.

The polling has begun from 7 am today.

The first phase of the elections covers BTR’s Udalguri and Baksa district.