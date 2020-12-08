BTC Elections: Man In Groom Attire Votes On His Marriage Day

In an interesting turn of events, a man dressed in a groom’s attire reached a polling station at Bau Haka in Bengali Para of Assam’s Baksa district to cast his vote in the first phase of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on Monday.

The man was identified as one Bokul Pohril, a resident of Bengali Para in Baksa district, who went to vote on his wedding day itself.

“The fact that it’s my marriage has not deterred me from voting. I am happy that I have been able to vote as a citizen and rightfully exercise my franchise. I hope that the candidate that I voted for wins the election,” he said as reported by G Plus.