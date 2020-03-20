BTC elections postponed

In view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections scheduled for April 4 has been postponed. The Assam State Election Commission on Friday informed that the polls have been postponed to an indefinite period.

Addressing the media, the EC authorities said, “The BTC elections scheduled for April 4 has been postponed till further notice due to the outbreak of coronavirus.” However, the EC authorities maintained that the withdrawal of nominations will continue till Saturday.

They further informed that the new dates for polls and counting of votes will be informed later.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in the day, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the government of Assam had approached the election commission to take measures regarding the polls. Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Left Democratic Manch and other parties and political leaders had also sought a decision in this regard considering the threat to the lives of the people in the area.