BTC: Governor’s Nominated Members Take Oath

In a recent development on Tuesday, Bodoland Territorial Council speaker Katiram Boro administered the oath of office and secrecy of the six governor nominated members in the presence of the Council’s CEM Pramod Boro and other executive members in Kokrajhar.

The members who took sworn-in today are Madhav Chandra Chetri, Sarnapawati Deka, Wilson Hasda, Hemanta Kumar Rabha, Pradeep Kumar Bayan and Arpana Medhi.

BTC chief Pramod Boro congratulating the members, said all the members should work together for the people of the region regardless of different ideologies.

Stating the team comprises dynamic set of people, Boro said, together they can develop the Bodoland Territorial Region immensely.

The newly elected BTC chief Pramod Bodo won in the composite floor test held on last Thursday.

