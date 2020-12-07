BTC: Polling Begins For First Phase

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)elections for this year have commenced on Monday.

Over 7,00,000 lakh electorate are exercising their franchise in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The first phase of the elections is being covered in Udalguri and Baksa. On Thursday, the second phase would be held in districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang. Counting of votes will take place on December 12.

The polling for 40 seats in the council was previously scheduled in April but was stalled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

BTR is currently placed under the Governor’s rule.

The ruling government headed by Bodoland’s People Front Hagrama Mohilary is contesting for 37 seats this year and is no longer in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad.

Meanwhile, BJP are contesting for 26 seats and supporting independent candidates. On the other hand, United People’s Party Liberal also in alliance with BJP is contesting all 40 seats across eleven constituencies. Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have allied for the polls and are contesting 20 seats. Gana Surakasha Party is fielding 35 candidates.

