BTC Polls: 5 Flying Squads Formed in Kokrajhar

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kokrajhar DC
71

The Kokrajhar district administration is all geared up for the upcoming BTC election to be held on December 7 and 10. The administration has formed five flying squads to keep an eye on the election environment.

Addressing a press conference, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Bhaskar Phukan said that there are 390 voting centers in five constituencies under Kokrajhar subdivision in Fakiragram, Baukhungri, Devargaon, Salakati and Bonorgaon.

Out of the 390 voting centers, there are 179 sensitive voting centers and 102 most sensitive voting centers where CCTV cameras will be installed to keep stock of the environment, said Phukan.

Related News

IT Dept Raids Coal Maffia’s Residence in Digboi

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged at 4%

NGOs Linked with Terror Groups Funded Ajmal Foundation

Cyclone Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram Airport Suspends Ops

He further stated that the administration has given instruction to the voters to maintain the COVID-19 protocol and that all voters should wear masks while entering the voting centers to cast votes.

You might also like
National

BJP MP Ashok Gasti Dies Of COVID

Top Stories

I&B Ministry Asks TV Channels To Adhere To ‘Programme Code’

Sports

I League: Aizawl FC defeats Gokulam Kerala 3-2 in tight encounter

Regional

Dispute over mobile phone kills one

Health

Himanta Visits Kumarpara To oversee evacuation of COVID-19 patients

Regional

NHPC resumes construction of Lower Subansiri Dam

Comments
Loading...