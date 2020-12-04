BTC Polls: 5 Flying Squads Formed in Kokrajhar

The Kokrajhar district administration is all geared up for the upcoming BTC election to be held on December 7 and 10. The administration has formed five flying squads to keep an eye on the election environment.

Addressing a press conference, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Bhaskar Phukan said that there are 390 voting centers in five constituencies under Kokrajhar subdivision in Fakiragram, Baukhungri, Devargaon, Salakati and Bonorgaon.

Out of the 390 voting centers, there are 179 sensitive voting centers and 102 most sensitive voting centers where CCTV cameras will be installed to keep stock of the environment, said Phukan.

He further stated that the administration has given instruction to the voters to maintain the COVID-19 protocol and that all voters should wear masks while entering the voting centers to cast votes.