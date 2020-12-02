BTC Polls: AASU Shows Black Flag At BJP Rally

Ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council election, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a grand walking rally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Tangla town in Udalguri district on Wednesday where the party faced black flags by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

The pad yatra was distanced about 10 meters from Tangla higher secondary school.

The grand pedestrian election rally attracted a massive crowd, many of them who are BJP supporters.

Minister Sarma participated in the election rally in support of the Khalingkhuwa constituency’s BJP candidate.

However, the Himanta Biswa Sarma led-rally faced black flags during the walk by AASU.

The AASU displayed black flags from the its office in Tangla.

A similar display of blag flags by AASU was seen during the campaign at Tamulpur.

