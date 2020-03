BTC polls: APCC announces list of candidates

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has finalized its Candidates for BTC Election on Sunday. The Indian National Congress Candidates are shown against the Constituencies as below:

Kokrajhar District

2 No. Guma (Open) – Momenur Islam

3 No. Srirampur (Non ST) – Sajal Kr. Singha

11 No. Baukhungri (ST) – Rukendra Nath Brahma

Chirang District

15 No. Kajalgaon (ST) – Binod Brahma

17 No. Sobhaijhar (ST) – Arun Narzary

Baksa District

21 No. Salbari (ST) – Biswajit Basumatary

23 No. Dihira (Open) – Hiteswar Rabha

27 No. Nagrijuli (Non ST) – Jesmina Begum

30 No. Goreswar (ST) – Ramesh Boro

Udalguri District

33 No. Nonoi Serfang (Non ST) – Pending

39 No. Pasnoi Serfang (Non ST) – Naba Jyoti Kurmi

40 No. Rowta (ST) – Premananda Brahma

38 No. Bhairabkunda (ST) – Pradip Kr. Daimary